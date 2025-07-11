Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle quashes rumours about mom's death after woman shares singer's garlanded pic

A rumour about the death of veteran singer Asha Bhosle left fans in shock. Now, speaking with the Times of India, Asha's son Anand Bhosle has dismissed such rumours. Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in India.

Asha Bhosle's son reacts to her death rumours

It all started when a Facebook user, Shabana Shaikh, shared a post which had a garlanded image of Asha. The caption of the now-deleted post read, "Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away a musical era ends (01 July 2025)." Reacting to the news, Anand Bhosle said, "It's untrue."

Asha attended events last month

Last month, Asha attended the screening of Rekha's 1981 film Umrao Jaan at the theatrical re-release premiere. In a video that emerged on a social media platform, Asha performed the film's song, Dil Cheez Kya Hai. She was also joined on stage by Muzaffar and Rekha.

Asha, who married music composer RD Burman in 1980, recently talked about him. As reported by the news agency PTI, Asha had said, "His music was his inspiration. He used to do something new with it. He would tell me to do something different; like change my voice. And he has given me a lot of inspiration. I have learnt a lot from him. He used to help me with those songs," she had said.

"I had known him for many years. I had worked with him and sung many songs for him. I think I sang 840 songs for him. The songs that are 50 years old are still loved by people. Everyone tells me that they want new music. But people sing the same old songs, and the children sing the same old songs," she had added.

About Asha

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.