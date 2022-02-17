Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu, Randhir and family attend screening of Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior. See pics

Several members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Rima Jain, attended a special screening of the late Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior in Mumbai on Thursday. It was hosted by Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Rajiv, the youngest son of Raj Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest on February 9, 2021. Toolsidas Junior was to mark his comeback to acting after three decades. The shoot was wrapped up shortly before his demise.

Directed by Mridul, Toolsidas Junior is said to be an inspiring sports drama, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. The film is produced by Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker under their banner Ashutosh Gowariker Productions along with Bhushan and Krishan Kumar under T-Series.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor attended a screening of Toolsidas Junior.

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Randhir Kapoor were also seen at the screening.

The screening was hosted by Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar.

At the time of Rajiv’s death, Ashutosh said, “I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. It was a superb debut performance. I carried that memory with me for many years and then we connected quite a few times since Lagaan. And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of Toolsidas Junior, (which is directed by Mridul), I cast him in it. It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On sets, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease.”

“What an affable person he was. His performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive. My team had called him just a couple of days ago, to set up his interviews for the promotion of Toolsidas Junior. And now, I still cannot believe that I am talking about him in the past tense,” he added.

