Ranbir Kapoor makes fans nostalgic as he sings Kabira at Durga puja pandal during Navaratri, Harshdeep Kaur joins him for performance

On Saturday evening, Ranbir Kapoor visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai during Navaratri. He caught up with his filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji while there and greeted the paparazzi, even posing for pictures with them. But a moment that caught everyone’s attention was when Ranbir took to the stage with Harshdeep Kaur to sing Kabira from his 2013 hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, incidentally directed by Ayan.

Harshdeep Kaur and Ranbir Kapoor perfomed together at a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai.

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(Also Read: New Ramayana Rise of a Legend footage shows Sai Pallavi's Sita in warrior mode; makers say 10,000 people working on film worldwide)

Ranbir Kapoor sings Kabira at Durga puja pandal

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Videos of Ranbir visiting the puja pandal set up by the Mukerji-Samarth family for nearly eight decades now show him dressed in a red-and-gold kurta paired with white pyjamas. The actor could be seen seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga before he folded his hands and posed for a few pictures. He was also seen greeting Ayan and a few other guests at the puja.

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{{^usCountry}} Other videos show Ranbir standing on stage with a microphone in hand as Harshdeep sings Kabira. He sings along and even turns the mike towards the audience so they can join them. After he joins her in singing the song, Harshdeep asks the people present there to clap for Ranbir and his performance. Ranbir held back and let the singer handle some of the difficult portions of the song. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other videos show Ranbir standing on stage with a microphone in hand as Harshdeep sings Kabira. He sings along and even turns the mike towards the audience so they can join them. After he joins her in singing the song, Harshdeep asks the people present there to clap for Ranbir and his performance. Ranbir held back and let the singer handle some of the difficult portions of the song. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans got nostalgic after seeing Ranbir’s performance. “Omg he is looking so so so handsome here,” read one fan comment. Others commented with GIFs from YJHD. “Omg the way nostalgia hit me rn,” commented one excited fan, while another wrote, “What a cute moment,” with heart eyes emojis. Numerous fans also commented with heart and heart eye emojis in response to the videos.

Ranbir Kapoor’s recent and upcoming work

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It has been a while since Ranbir was seen on-screen; his last films were the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and the action-drama Animal in 2023. The actor who received critical acclaim for his performance as the violent Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s polarising film will soon star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.

The film, which will see him play Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, will be released in theatres on November 5 for Diwali. The second part will be released for Diwali 2027. Ranbir also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War lined up for release. His first look from the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, was recently released. It will be released in theatres in January 2027.