Ranbir Kapoor reveals Randhir Kapoor has dementia, wanted to meet Rishi Kapoor after watching Sharmaji Namkeen

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that his uncle Randhir Kapoor is showing early signs of dementia. The veteran actor has been heartbroken since the death of his siblings Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. He has often spoken about the void that their deaths left in his life. (Also read: Sharmaji Namkeen movie review: Rishi Kapoor’s swan song is a slice of life with bittersweet flavours)

Ranbir, in a new interview, has mentioned that Randhir recently watched his father Rishi Kapoor's film Sharmaji Namkeen and said that they should call Rishi over so he could praise him. Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a two-year long battle with cancer.

Speaking to NDTV, Ranbir said, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that."

Earlier, in an interview to The Times of India, the veteran actor said in 2021: "The last year has been a very sad time in my life. Sad is really a modest word here; worst would be apt. In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers- Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and Chimpu (Rajiv Kapoor). Also, I lost my mother (Krishna Kapoor) and sister (Ritu Nanda) in the last two-and-a-half years."

He added, "We, my three brothers and two sisters, were extremely close to each other. Chintu, Chimpu, and I interacted with each other every day. Chimpu lived with me and Chintu either came to the office on the days that he wasn’t shooting or spoke to me on the phone. We didn’t need anybody when we three were together. We were a very happy circus by ourselves. We were a robust crowd! All that is over. There’s not a single day that I don’t think about them. One year may have passed but there’s not a single day that I don’t think about them. Life will never be the same again."

Sharmaji Namkeen released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The film is Rishi Kapoor's last film and also stars Paresh Rawal in the same role. He shot for the parts that Rishi Kapoor could not finish.

