Ranbir Kapoor rushes to help fans as they fall on barricades during housefull Brahmastra screening. Watch

On the occasion of National Cinema Day on Friday, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and lead star Ranbir Kapoor visited a theatre in Mumbai to meet fans who were there to watch the film. While Ranbir clicked pictures and shook hands with many fans, the crowd got a little out of control after seeing the actor. Also Read| Brahmastra sets record for most advance bookings in non opening week

During the visit, a group of fans fell on the barricades while they were leaning on it to click a selfie with the actor who was standing on the other side. The fans kept smiling after the mishap as Ranbir Kapoor rushed to help them get up. A video of the incident was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

Apart from Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji attending this special interaction with fans, the Brahmastra team also reduced the ticket price of the film to ₹75 on September 23 across theatres to celebrate National Cinema Day. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which is the first of a planned trilogy by Ayan, stars Ranbir Kapoor opposite his wife Alia Bhatt. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, apart from Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo and Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia in guest appearances.

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor visit theatre screening Brahmastra.

The film has been performing well at the box office since its release on September 9. The film also broke its personal record for most advance bookings for a day after it reduced the ticket price for National Cinema Day. It also broke advance booking record for any day outside a film's opening weekend.

Ranbir Kapoor also recently confirmed that he did not charge a fee for starring in Brahmastra. The actor, who is also one of the producers of the film, said that he considers the sci-fi drama an 'equity' he has for life.

