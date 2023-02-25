Ranbir Kapoor says his remark on wanting to work in Pakistani films was ‘misconstrued': Anybody who isn't on good terms…

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has given a clarification on his statement that he would 'love to' work in a Pakistani film. As per a report, Ranbir spoke about it at a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ranbir said that his statement was 'misconstrued' adding that he 'didn’t want it to be controversial in any way'. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor says he would 'love to' work in a Pakistani film)

In December last year, Ranbir had attended the Red Sea International Film Festival. He was also part of a panel and was asked by a Pakistani filmmaker if he was open to acting in a production if it was set elsewhere. Ranbir had said, "Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts...Of course, I would love to.”

Now, as quoted by Indian Express, Ranbir has said, “I think yeh thoda mera statement misconstrue ho gaya tha. (I think my statement was misconstrued). I had gone to a film festival and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking me this question, ‘If you’ve got a good subject would you do it?’ So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way. I don’t think itni bhi badi controversy hui. (It was not a big controversy) But, for me, films are films, art is art. I have worked with Fawad (Khan) in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil."

"I have known a lot of artists from Pakistan. Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) and Atif Aslam are such great singers who used to contribute to Hindi cinema. So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries. But, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time, art is not bigger than your country. So, anybody who is not on good terms with your country, your first priority will always be your country,” he added at the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar event.

Fans will see Ranbir next in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release in theatres on March 8.

Ranbir also has Animal in the pipeline alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

