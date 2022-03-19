Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor dance in leaked clip from set of Luv Ranjan film; fans feel Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani vibes

A leaked video from the sets of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film has given a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shooting for a song sequence. The untitled film, which marks the first time Ranbir and Shraddha are working together, is expected to release next year. The new video from the film's sets in Delhi features Ranbir and Shraddha filming a peppy dance number in ethnic outfits. Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor on pandemic’s impact on career: I am in no place to complaint

The video, shared by multiple fan accounts, shows Ranbir in a royal blue kurta, dancing with Shraddha Kapoor, who is wearing a yellow saree. The scene, that appears to be shot in a haveli with a huge lawn in the background, includes several background dancers.

It starts with Ranbir facing Shraddha and walking backgrounds as they emerge on a huge balcony from a gate. The venue appears to be decorated for a function with background artists also dressed in traditional outfits.

Fans reacted to the video by saying that it reminds them of the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which starred Ranbir opposite Deepika Padukone. "YJHD vibes," one wrote, while another commented, "Proper Dilliwaali Girlfriend (YJHD song) vibes."

Others expressed excitement for the release of the song, with many convinced that it has been sung by Arijit Singh. Pritam was previously confirmed as the music composer for the film. A fan wrote, "With Pritam as a music director, I hope each and every song will make up to the mark which was missing in Bollywood for 5-6 years. #ShraddhaKapoor #RanbirKapoor Excited for Luv Ranjan's next." Another commented, "We are waiting for this song."

The untitled family-based romantic comedy by Luv Ranjan will also mark filmmaker Boney Kapoor's acting debut. He will play Ranbir's father in the movie, while Dimple Kapadia will play Ranbir's mother.

