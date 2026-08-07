Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana aims for a colossal 59,000 screens worldwide, set to beat Avatar, Pushpa The Rule and RRR

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is turning out to be one of the most ambitious movies ever produced in India. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the mythological epic does not just intend to make a mark by sheer scale but even by its never seen before global release plan. If things proceed as planned, the movie can turn out to be the biggest global theatrical release for any Indian film ever.

A worldwide release on an unprecedented scale

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana could become the widest-released Indian film ever with 59,000 screens.

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According to a report in trade tracker Sacnilk, the producers have plans to launch this movie on more than 59,000 screens through their global theatrical launch. Sony Pictures is responsible for the international distribution of this movie and aims to release Ramayana: Part 1 on more than 50,000 screens globally . In India, the movie will be launched on roughly 9,000 screens.

If all goes according to the plan, this massive number of screens will easily beat those of some recent Indian movies like Pushpa: The Rule, which had its worldwide release on approximately 12,000-13,000 screens, and RRR, which was launched on about 10,000-11,000 screens worldwide.

Ramayana may also surpass Hollywood blockbusters like James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water which was released on almost 52,000 screens around the globe and went on to gross more than $2.33 billion at the global box office. The movie will also be out in premium versions, including IMAX.

Trailer crosses 1 billion views

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{{^usCountry}} The trailer of this film was officially launched on July 30 at Brahma Muhurat. Launched in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam apart from English dub, this trailer managed to garner more than one billion cumulative views in just five days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer of this film was officially launched on July 30 at Brahma Muhurat. Launched in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam apart from English dub, this trailer managed to garner more than one billion cumulative views in just five days. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the response, Namit Malhotra told ANI, “The trailer was released last week and I think it crossed over a billion views in five days, which is a great moment for India. I really appreciate all the love we've got from people all over the world. The aspiration is to now take it to the world as we are with our partnership with Sony Pictures. We are hoping to make sure that Ramayana now releases globally as a big universal film.”

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Speaking about the story's universal appeal, he added, “Every Indian, every person in the world I feel can identify with it in some form and shape, so the fact that we're getting appreciation for it and it's connecting with people, that's a feeling of great satisfaction that we are on the right track.”

Star-studded cast and international crew

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama), Sai Pallavi (Goddess Sita), Yash (Ravana), Sunny Deol (Lord Hanuman), Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), Lara Dutta (Queen Kaikeyi), Arun Govil (King Dasharath), Kajal Aggarwal (Mandodari), Rakul Preet Singh (Shurpanakha), Vivek Oberoi (Vidyutjihva), Kunal Kapoor (Lord Indra), Raghav Juyal (Meghanad), Sheeba Chaddha (Manthara), Indira Krishnan (Kaushalya), while Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu.

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Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is possibly one of the most ambitious productions, with a budget of ₹4,000 crore. Music composers Hans Zimmer, and A.R. Rahman have been roped in for the soundtrack, bringing them together for the very first time.

Release date and what's next

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 6, 2026, just ahead of Diwali. The second chapter is already planned for a Diwali 2027 release.