Randeep Hooda shares pic with pet dog striking a 'sanskari' pose, see here

Actor Randeep Hooda on Monday shared a picture on Instagram with pet dog. What made the picture special was his pet taking part in the actor's puja ritual.

Sharing the picture, Randeep Hooda wrote: "Sanskari dog alert! #Bambi #MondayMotivation #DogsOfInstragam #adoptdontshop." The picture showed Randeep standing in front of a table with folded hands, on which are kept statues of deities. Randeep has his eyes shut while his pet stands next to him with two front legs resting on the table, as if it too was praying.

The picture saw a number of people react to it. Actor Adil Hussain expressed his feelings by simply writing "aww" in the comments box. A fan said: "U have trained him well sir." Another fan wrote: "Cute." Many others dropped fire and heart emojis on the post.

Just a month back, Randeep Hooda came in for criticism when an old video of his surfaced online where he is seen making derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. The nine-year-old video showed him cracking a "joke", which social media users termed casteist and sexist. It soon went viral online.

The 43-second-clip from an event organised by a media house in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter user shared it. The video created a storm online with many users demanding the actor apologise to Mayawati.

It resulted in actor being removed as the ambassador of Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), United Nation's environmental treaty. The actor is otherwise known for his passion for wildlife and environment.

Randeep was recently seen playing the antagonist in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which stars Salman Khan in the lead role. He will be soon seen sharing screen space with Ileana D'Cruz in UnfairNLovely.