Randeep Hooda to hold prayer meet for Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur; mentioned as 'brother' on invitation card

Randeep Hooda has shared that he is holding a prayer meet for Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur after giving his shoulder to her bier. Dalbir died of a heart attack in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab, on Sunday, June 26. Randeep soon arrived in the village to perform her last rites to complete a promise that he had made to her. Also Read| Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt note for Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur

Randeep played the role of Sarabjit Singh in the 2016 film Sarbjit, a biographical drama revolving around Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur's fight to get justice for him after he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court for alleged terrorism and spying. Dalbir, whose role in the film was played by Aishwarya Rai, formed a bond with Randeep when he played Sarabjit and also told him that she sees her brother in him. She had asked Randeep to give her 'kandha' saying that it will give her peace thinking that Sarabjit, who died in 2013, is lifting her bier.

After attending her funeral, Randeep took to his social media accounts on Friday to share an invitation to her 'antim ardas' on Monday, July 4, and expressed his gratitude with folded hands emoji. The invitation showed that the service is being held by Randeep, Sarabjit Singh's daughters Swapandeep Kaur and Poonam Attwal, and Dalbir's sister-in-law and son-in-law. Randeep was mentioned as Dalbir's brother in the invitation.

Randeep Hooda shares invitation for Dalbir Kaur's prayer meet.

It comes after Randeep shared an emotional note on Twitter remembering Dalbir. Sharing a picture of the two of them on Twitter, the actor wrote, "A fighter, child-like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, its people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time.”

Sarbjit, a film by Omung Kumar, which also starred Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumaar, was a box office success and received mixed reviews from critics. It was released over three years after Sarabjit died in Lahore after being attacked by his fellow inmates at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

