Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor huddle up for a cute family pic: 'My world'

Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her ‘world’, comprising her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita and her sister Karisma Kapoor. She took to Instagram and shared the picture in which the Kapoors were seated on a couch together.

While Kareena wore a white tee with denim pants and chose to let her hair down, Karisma dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans. Randhir and Babita also chose to dress in casual outfits. The picture also gave a glimpse of Randhir's new house in Bandra.

Earlier in the day, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with her older son Taimur. The mother-son duo posed for a selfie, with the four-year-old making a goofy face. The actor shared the picture with the caption, “What's on my T-shirt Tim? You.”

She was also spotted leaving her house, to visit her father Randhir at his home, with her younger son Jeh in her arms and Taimur by her side. Their nannies accompanied Kareena.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor clicks selfie with Taimur, carries baby Jeh in her arms. See pics, videos

Randhir Kapoor previously lived in Chembur. He decided to move to a house in Bandra after he begun feeling lonely in the home. He found a place close to estranged wife Babita, Karisma and Kareena's homes.

“I am feeling better here (the new house). I had started feeling more lonely, of late. Here, my family can drop in frequently like they did a few hours back; there was a puja today. They will continue to do so in the future. Even my friends are close by in Khar and Bandra,” he told a leading daily earlier this year.

Kareena has been spotted visiting Randhir at his new home frequently. Last month, before she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, took off for the Maldives to ring in his birthday, the couple and their sons visited Randhir for lunch.