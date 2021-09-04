Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor huddle up for a cute family pic: 'My world'
bollywood

Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor huddle up for a cute family pic: 'My world'

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita along with her sister Karisma Kapoor on Saturday. She called them ‘my world'. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor poses with parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her ‘world’, comprising her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita and her sister Karisma Kapoor. She took to Instagram and shared the picture in which the Kapoors were seated on a couch together. 

While Kareena wore a white tee with denim pants and chose to let her hair down, Karisma dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans. Randhir and Babita also chose to dress in casual outfits. The picture also gave a glimpse of Randhir's new house in Bandra. 

 

RELATED STORIES

Earlier in the day, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with her older son Taimur. The mother-son duo posed for a selfie, with the four-year-old making a goofy face. The actor shared the picture with the caption, “What's on my T-shirt Tim? You.” 

She was also spotted leaving her house, to visit her father Randhir at his home, with her younger son Jeh in her arms and Taimur by her side. Their nannies accompanied Kareena. 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor clicks selfie with Taimur, carries baby Jeh in her arms. See pics, videos

Randhir Kapoor previously lived in Chembur. He decided to move to a house in Bandra after he begun feeling lonely in the home. He found a place close to estranged wife Babita, Karisma and Kareena's homes. 

“I am feeling better here (the new house). I had started feeling more lonely, of late. Here, my family can drop in frequently like they did a few hours back; there was a puja today. They will continue to do so in the future. Even my friends are close by in Khar and Bandra,” he told a leading daily earlier this year. 

Kareena has been spotted visiting Randhir at his new home frequently. Last month, before she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, took off for the Maldives to ring in his birthday, the couple and their sons visited Randhir for lunch. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor karisma kapoor babita randhir kapoor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nikitin Dheer: We have stopped celebrating villains in Hindi films

Richa Chadha bats for an all female crew for her debut as a producer

Ahead of Thalaivii's release, Kangana visits J Jayalalithaa's memorial

Salman told Bhagyashree 'please do it' after she cried over hugging scene in MPK
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP