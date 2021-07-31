Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Randhir Kapoor moved to tears as he remembers Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv on Indian Idol 12: 'I hope they're happy'
bollywood

Randhir Kapoor moved to tears as he remembers Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv on Indian Idol 12: 'I hope they're happy'

Randhir Kapoor was seen tearing up as Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan performed Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan, as a tribute to Raj Kapoor's family.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Randhir Kapoor remembered his brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor on Indian Idol 12.

Randhir Kapoor was left in tears as he remembered his late brothers, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, in the latest episode of Indian Idol 12. The veteran actor was on the show as a special guest and contestants celebrated the legacy of the Kapoor family through their music.

During the episode, Pawandeep Rajan sang the song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Raj Kapoor's film Joker. As he sang, photos of Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and their father Raj Kapoor flashed in the background. Following the singer's tribute, Randhir said in Hindi, "This brought back memories and these photos reminded me of my brothers who recently left us. Wherever they are, I hope they're all happy and safe. Thank you, Pawan for doing this tribute."

Also read: Randhir Kapoor says he loves his grandkids 'more than Kareena and Karisma' as he gets special card from Taimur

The Kapoor family lost Rishi Kapoor in April 2020. The veteran actor died after a two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. A few months after Rishi's death, in February 2021, Rajiv Kapoor died of a heart attack.

Speaking with a leading daily earlier this year, Randhir had said, "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever."

"I have a 24-hour nurse since I have a bit of a problem in walking due to a nerve-related issue. The nurse went to wake him up in the morning at about 7:30 am and he did not respond. She detected that his pulse was very low and dropping further. We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed. And, now I am left alone in this house," he said, speaking of the events that panned out the day Rajiv died.

