Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Randhir says Kareena Kapoor rejected his idea of big wedding with Saif Ali Khan, told him ‘apni shaadi pe kar lena’
bollywood

Randhir says Kareena Kapoor rejected his idea of big wedding with Saif Ali Khan, told him ‘apni shaadi pe kar lena’

Updated on Oct 03, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Randhir Kapoor, on The Kapil Sharma Show, said that he wanted his daughter Kareena Kapoor to have a grand wedding with Saif Ali Khan but she would have none of it. She told him that she wanted just 100 guests at the function.

Talking to Kapil Sharma, Randhir said that when Kareena told him about her plans to get married, he was excited and said ‘ek jashn karte hai (let’s have a grand celebration)’. However, she informed him that she wanted a low-key wedding.

“Maine usko bola, ‘Kapoor khud 350 hai. Mumbai mein jo patthar uthao usme se ek Kapoor hoga aur actor banna chahta hoga. 100 jan ki party kaise kar sakte hai?’ Usne bola, ‘Agar aapko aur bulane hai toh aap apni shaadi pe kar lena’ (I told her there are 350 people just in the Kapoor family. Every second person in Mumbai is a Kapoor and wants to become an actor. How can we have a party with just 100 guests? She said, ‘If you want to invite more people, you can do so at your own wedding’),” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Randhir is still legally married to Babita Kapoor but they have been separated for several years. They have two daughters, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor

When Saif appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last month, he said that he and Kareena planned to invite just ‘close family’ to their wedding. “Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people),” he quipped.

Also see: Saif Ali Khan says he is scared of expensive weddings: ‘I have four children’. Watch

Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012, and will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary later this month. They have two sons, four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and seven-month-old Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 2022. She also has Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Takht in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
randhir kapoor kareena kapoor saif ali khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SRK gets Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's support amid Aryan Khan controversy

5

Kangana Ranaut's pictures from Tejas. See them all here

Soha shares Neha Dhupia's photo from hospital after she delivers her son

Abhishek, in Paris with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, shares first video from holiday
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP