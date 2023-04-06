Rani Mukerji dresses up in ethnic outfit, smiles bright at Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway bash. See pics

Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh and others were spotted at Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway success bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. Rani Mukerji was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi outside the party venue. The film was released on March 17, and praised by celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, among others. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty. Also read: Rani Mukerji takes a solo trip to seek blessings at Kamakhya temple in Assam on 45th birthday

Rani Mukerji at Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway party in Mumbai. (Pics; Varinder Chawla)

For the Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway bash, Rani wore a yellow and black kurta and pants with some bright turquoise jewellery. She also wore a tiny black bindi on her forehead. Rani was hailed for her moving performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which had earned ₹1.27 crore nett on its opening day amid positive reviews from celebs and critics alike.

Wednesday's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway party was also attended by Rani's co-star Jim Sarbh, who wore a printed shirt with black trousers. Actor Anirban Bhattacharya, who plays Rani's husband in the film wore a black and blue semi-formal outfit. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, dressed in a black and white outfit, and the music composer Amit Trivedi, was seen in blue casuals.

Rani Mukerji poses with Vaibhavi Merchant (left), and Anirban Bhattacharya and jim Sarbh at Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway bash.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway tells the story of Devika Chatterjee, an Indian immigrant mother who leads a seemingly idyllic life in Norway with her husband and two children. However, her life takes a sudden and devastating turn, when her children are removed from her care by the Norwegian foster system due to differences in culture.

Rani's performance in her latest film was lauded by several of her Bollywood colleagues. Actor Katrina Kaif had said on Instagram Stories, “What an incredible gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions – Rani Mukerji no words to describe your brilliance, spellbound. Huge congratulations to the entire team." Actor Vicky Kaushal had also said about the film on Instagram Stories, "Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed. Hats off to Rani for baring her soul out... also Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. Ashima Chibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats Nikkhil Advani.”

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was only Rani's fifth film in a decade and her previous two films Mardaani 2 and Bunty Aur Babli 2 were sequels. In a recent interview, Rani spoke about why she has become selective with her films in the last few years. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, “The reason that I take this gap is because I wait for an audience reaction for my film that is releasing. The fact is that I stay at home and replenish myself. I kind of think. I kind of see cinemas from around the world, what is coming and what kind of work people are doing across the globe.”

