Rani Mukerji finishes shooting for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 'I went through a rollercoaster of emotions'

Actor Rani Mukerji, who was shooting for her next film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, has completed the shoot, the makers announced on Wednesday on Instagram. The final schedule was filmed in India, after its first schedule was shot in Estonia.

The news of the film wrap was shared by Emmay Entertainment on Instagram. "And, it's a wrap already! Feels like we had just started shooting for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway. We can't wait for the film to hit the theatres now!" the post read.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. The film is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level, the makers said in a press release.

Rani said it was a "sweet coincidence" that she wrapped the shoot of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on October 18, the same day her first Hindi film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat released in 1997. "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film," she said.

"I had an amazing time shooting with my producers Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios and director Ashima Chibber and I’m hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore," the actor said in a statement.

Post-production work on the film is underway and the theatrical release date of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will be announced soon, the makers further said.

Rani's last big screen outing was 2019's Mardaani 2. She will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Bunty aur Babli 2, slated to be released in theatres on November 19.