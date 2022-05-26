Rani Mukerji's fans are stunned by her glam look as she joins Kajol, Madhuri Dixit for Karan Johar's birthday party

Actor Rani Mukerji was spotted at the 50th birthday party of filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday night in Mumbai. She was seen in a short black dress with a matching blingy jacket and carried a tiny purse as she posed with her BFF Karan outside the party venue for the paparazzi. (Also read: Hrithik attends Karan's party with Saba Azad, Sussanne arrives with Arslan Goni)

Rani, who rarely makes glam appearances at Bollywood parties, made an exception for Karan. She has starred in three of his films--Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and had a special appearance in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. Fans were impressed by Rani's look and great makeup. “She is so beautiful," wrote a fan. “Rani is looking cool,” wrote another. Another recalled her character from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as they wrote, “Queen is back, Tina Malhotra.”

Rani Mukerji with Karan Johar.

Kajol at the bash.

Madhuri Dixit with family.

Tabu at the party.

Also spotted at the party was her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Kajol, in a shimmery green dress. She posed solo for the paparazzi and flashed a big smile for the camera. Actor Tabu was spotted in a blue blingy saree--'bring the bling' was apparently the theme for the party.

Actor Madhuri Dixit was also seen in a glamorous avatar in her black caped shirt and shimmery purple pants. She posed solo and also with husband Dr Shriram Nene and their son Arin.

Birthday boy Karan was among the first ones to arrive as almost the entire Hindi film industry turned up to celebrate his big day. Also among the attendees were Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and others.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karan had announced his next directorial project. He shared in an Instagram post that he will direct an action film post the release of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

