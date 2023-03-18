Rani Mukerji visits Golden Temple to seek blessings after Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway release

Actor Rani Mukerji recently visited Amritsar's popular Sri Harmandir Sahib aka Golden Temple. Many photos of Rani from the temple have now surfaced online. Going by them, it seems like fans crowded her as she reached the temple premises. Also read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office day 1 collection: Rani Mukerji's film opens at ₹1.27 crore

Rani Mukerji at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. (ANI photos)(ANI)

Rani opted for a pink salwar suit with a colourful phulkari dupatta over her head. She paired it with big sunnies. Several fans surrounded her as she walked inside the premises with security protecting her. She greeted them with folded hands.

In another photo, she posed in front of the shrine. The temple in the background shined bright. Her head was covered with a multi-coloured dupatta as she posed with folded hands and a subtle smile.

Rani's film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway released on Friday. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film stars Rani as Debika Chatterjee who fights a nation for the custody of her children who get taken away under the pretext of wrong parenting.

The film is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakaraborty and adapted from her book The Journey of a Mother. Besides Rani, it also has Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya. The film opened at ₹1.27 crore as per film trade analysts and is likely to grow from positive word of mouth during the weekend.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The film is a heart-wrenching tale of a couple whose both children were separated from them by the Norwegian Childcare system in 2011. Starring Rani Mukerji in the titular role as the shattered and helpless mother who stands tall against the system, this Ashima Chibber directorial is emotionally charged, albeit an unbalanced premise and flawed execution that can’t be overlooked completely.” Meanwhile, several celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal among others praised Rani for her performance in the film.

In a tweet, Shah Rukh Khan said, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch."

