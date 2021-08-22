Ranjit M Tewari on BellBottom not releasing in Maha cinemas: It is a bummer

While BellBottom hit cinemas across India, it had to skip theatrical release in Maharashtra as cinema halls continue to remain shut in the state. Director Ranjit M Tewari is obviously a bit disheartened by it, but he says that he respects the government’s decision.

“It’s a bummer for sure but you also understand that government is taking these decisions after thinking about certain aspects. They have an overall view of the situation and they know what to do, you need to respect the call they have taken,” shares Tewari.

According to reports, cinemas are likely to reopen in the state from September 1, and the filmmaker is banking on that hope.

“Personally, when you think about the film not releasing in Maharshatra right now, it feels bad. I hope they open up soon. May be the film will release in the state a week later, and then people in Mumbai and all my friends and colleagues can watch it in cinemas,” he adds.

However, Tewari is overall happy that BellBottom, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma S Qureshi, Adil Hussain, finally made its was way to the big screen after a long wait.

“I couldn’t have asked for more. When I set out to make a film, the thought was that it should release on the big screen. Last year (after the shoot), we thought the pandemic would be over after a couple of months. But it carried on and on, and we realised this won’t go anytime soon,” he explains.

The spy thriller was also the first Bollywood project to start and finish shooting in Scotland, UK, during Covid-19 pandemic, and Tewari admits that it wasn’t an easy task.

“It was an all new experience. Credit to the producers to decide make a film during pandemic and then Akshay sir for agreeing to shoot. We remember how scared we were, in terms of health and all, but life has to go on and we need to adapt. The production took care of safety concerns; it was a boot camp shooting the film. It was challenging but when you look back, they all become stories, which you tell people,” he ends.