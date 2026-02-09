Ranveer Singh admits life can get pretty crazy at times: ‘I crave moments of calm’

Actor Ranveer Singh may be synonymous with high-octane energy and flamboyant moments, but away from the arc lights, the actor admits he often seeks something far quieter. He confessed that his life “can get pretty crazy at times” and those are the times when he craves for serenity, moments of calm and stillness. Ranveer Singh recently featured alongside Deepika Padukone in an ad film as a brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi tourism. (Photo: Instagram)

On craving moments of calm In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranveer shares that there are times when he looks for moments to pause, reset, and reconnect with his passions. For him, travel becomes that much-needed breather.

“My life can get pretty crazy at times and I crave serenity, moments of calm and stillness. The kind of silence where I can hear myself again, feel reconnected with my passions and see the stress melt away,” Ranveer tells us.

The actor, who is married to Deepika Padukone, continues, “For me, Abu Dhabi is that special place. It’s where I slow down, be it on a walk through the Al Ain Oasis or just lounging poolside at Saadiyat Beach Club. It’s the place that always lets me find my pace, and that’s something I really cherish.”

On his wanderlust The actor, known for his bold, larger-than-life persona, reveals that a very different side of him emerges when he travels. Having studied communication and culture during his university years, he mentions that he is very passionate about understanding people, traditions, and ways of life beyond his own.

“My curiosity and my thirst for knowledge, my appetite for exploration becomes intense. I have an insatiable appetite for learning about culture. I studied Communication and Culture in University. I’m truly passionate about learning about and studying culture,” shares Ranveer, who is brand ambassador of Experience Abu Dhabi.

The Dhurandhar actor adds, “I think travel humbles you, it makes you realise how vast the world is and how small your bubble can be – a feeling that can be quite liberating.”

When asked what's the most spontaneous decision he has ever made while traveling, Ranveer reveals, “It really depends on my mood. Usually, I like to plan things in advance. Other times I go with the flow.”

On the film front, Ranveer will be back on the big screen with the sequel of his mega successful film Dhurandhar. The sequel, which is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The second part of the film will hit the theatres on March 19, with all the actors reprising their roles. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash’s pan-India film, Toxic.