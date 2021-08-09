Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor's tight hug on football field leaves paparazzo screaming 'ek pappi banta hai', watch

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor showered each other with love when they reunited on the football ground on Sunday evening. The actors, along with a few other players, gathered for a friendly match. The paparazzi present on the field captured Arjun and Ranveer giving each other a tight hug while hiding their faces in the embrace.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Ranveer Singh was resting on a bench while Arjun Kapoor leaned in to give him a hug. Their hug lasted for long, with Ranveer refusing to let go. He eventually appeared to have planted a kiss on Arjun's cheek before letting him go. Moments later, Ranveer hugged Arjun yet again.

Since the easing of the lockdown, following the severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Arjun and Ranveer have often been spotted making time for a match of football over the weekends. Ranveer had previously joined MS Dhoni for a charity match against Ibrahim Ali Khan and his team. Ranveer and Dhoni bonded during the match. Arjun, on the other hand, had joined Tiger Shroff for a match a few weeks ago.

Ranveer and Arjun's recent spotting also comes a few weeks after they celebrated the latter's birthday in Mumbai. Ranveer had attended Arjun's birthday bash at the Taj Mahal Hotel. Although no pictures from the party were shared, Ranveer was photographed entering the venue.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor lauds Neeraj Chopra for battling obesity: 'This boy has not just overcome that...'

Speaking about their friendship, Arjun had previously told Hindustan Times, "I have known someone like Ranveer for years. Our friendship is beyond him and me being actors. Our journeys have been parallel, we started out in the film industry at the same time. But not only Ranveer— Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) — all my contemporaries are people I get along with. We bond over football, movies and cars. It’s a positive change to see our bunch co-exist in a good space. It also makes for great photos when we are hanging out together!”