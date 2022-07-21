Ranveer Singh ‘breaks the internet’ as he goes fully naked for Paper magazine cover: 'I don't give a...'

Actor Ranveer Singh is hell-bent on breaking the internet, one way or the other. He has posed nude for his latest magazine cover, for Paper. To remind you, this is the same magazine that ‘broke the internet’ the first ever with the famous Kim Kardashian champagne photoshoot in 2014. (Also read: Milind Soman runs naked on the beach on his 55th birthday, fans gift him hilarious memes)

In the photos, Ranveer is in nothing but his birthday suit, posing on a Turkish rug. He struck different poses, inspired by Burt Reynolds' similar cover shoot in the nude. The interview for the magazine features Ranveer talk about his films, his fashion and also his familiarity nakedness in general.

“It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f**ing naked. You can see my f**ing soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” he said in the interview. You can read the full interview here on the Paper magazine website.

The pictures were shared by different Bollywood pages on Instagram, including fashion-debating portal Diet Sabya. A few people thought Ranveer seemed inspired by Milind Soman. “Milind walked so Ranveer could run," wrote one. Another wondered about Deepika Padukone's reaction: “Deepika didi yeh dekh ke kya bolegi (what will Deepika say)?"

Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. In addition, it has been reported that he has recently bought a new property worth ₹119 Crore near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated latter's birthday vacationing in an undisclosed location. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

