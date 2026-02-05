Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sets all time record with 7.6 million views on Netflix debut; beats Animal, Pushpa 2, Jawan

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been breaking records ever since its release. After a dominant run at the box office, the blockbuster premiered on Netflix on January 30 and, within just one week, surpassed big-ticket films such as Animal, Fighter and Pushpa 2: The Rule to register the highest first-weekend views for a post-theatrical Hindi release. Dhurandhar beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to become the most viewed Indian film on Netflix within first week.

Dhurandhar beats Animal and Pushpa 2 The Rule on Netflix Dhurandhar debuted with a staggering 7.6 million views, marking the first time any post-theatrical digital release from India has crossed the 7-million mark in its opening weekend. With this, the film surpassed the benchmarks set by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal had held the top spot with 6.2 million views in its first weekend on Netflix, Dhurandhar overtook it by a significant margin. Fighter recorded 5.9 million views in its opening weekend, while Pushpa 2: The Rule garnered 5 million views. As per data in Tudum, Dhurandhar has topped the weekly global Top 10 list of non-English films across seven countries. The film has accumulated 26.1 million hours of viewing time and is also trending at number one in Pakistan, where its theatrical release was banned.