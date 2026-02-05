Edit Profile
    Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sets all time record with 7.6 million views on Netflix debut; beats Animal, Pushpa 2, Jawan

    Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar featured Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy on a mission in Pakistan. The film grossed over 1300 crore globally. 

    Published on: Feb 05, 2026 9:51 AM IST
    By Riya Sharma
    Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been breaking records ever since its release. After a dominant run at the box office, the blockbuster premiered on Netflix on January 30 and, within just one week, surpassed big-ticket films such as Animal, Fighter and Pushpa 2: The Rule to register the highest first-weekend views for a post-theatrical Hindi release.

    Dhurandhar beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to become the most viewed Indian film on Netflix within first week.
    Dhurandhar beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to become the most viewed Indian film on Netflix within first week.

    Dhurandhar beats Animal and Pushpa 2 The Rule on Netflix

    Dhurandhar debuted with a staggering 7.6 million views, marking the first time any post-theatrical digital release from India has crossed the 7-million mark in its opening weekend. With this, the film surpassed the benchmarks set by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

    While Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal had held the top spot with 6.2 million views in its first weekend on Netflix, Dhurandhar overtook it by a significant margin. Fighter recorded 5.9 million views in its opening weekend, while Pushpa 2: The Rule garnered 5 million views. As per data in Tudum, Dhurandhar has topped the weekly global Top 10 list of non-English films across seven countries. The film has accumulated 26.1 million hours of viewing time and is also trending at number one in Pakistan, where its theatrical release was banned.

    MoviesFirst Weekend Views
    Dhurandhar7.6 million (3 days)
    Animal6.2 million (3 days)
    Fighter5.9 million (3 days)
    Pushpa 2 The Rule5.8 million (3 days)
    Raid 25.6 million (3 days)
    Crew5.4 million (3 days)
    Jawan5.2 million (3 days)
    Idli Kadai5.2 million (5 days)
    Lucky Bhaskar5.1 million (3 days)
    Sikandar5.1 million (5 days)

    About Dhurandhar

    Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Pakistan’s Lyari with the mission of dismantling a terror network targeting India. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in pivotal roles, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting parts. It collected over 1300 crore worldwide at the box office and became the first Bollywood film to cross 1000 crore at the domestic box office.

    Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film will see Ranveer reprising his role alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash’s much-anticipated Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

