Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sets all time record with 7.6 million views on Netflix debut; beats Animal, Pushpa 2, Jawan
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar featured Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy on a mission in Pakistan. The film grossed over ₹1300 crore globally.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been breaking records ever since its release. After a dominant run at the box office, the blockbuster premiered on Netflix on January 30 and, within just one week, surpassed big-ticket films such as Animal, Fighter and Pushpa 2: The Rule to register the highest first-weekend views for a post-theatrical Hindi release.
Dhurandhar beats Animal and Pushpa 2 The Rule on Netflix
Dhurandhar debuted with a staggering 7.6 million views, marking the first time any post-theatrical digital release from India has crossed the 7-million mark in its opening weekend. With this, the film surpassed the benchmarks set by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.
While Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal had held the top spot with 6.2 million views in its first weekend on Netflix, Dhurandhar overtook it by a significant margin. Fighter recorded 5.9 million views in its opening weekend, while Pushpa 2: The Rule garnered 5 million views. As per data in Tudum, Dhurandhar has topped the weekly global Top 10 list of non-English films across seven countries. The film has accumulated 26.1 million hours of viewing time and is also trending at number one in Pakistan, where its theatrical release was banned.
|Movies
|First Weekend Views
|Dhurandhar
|7.6 million (3 days)
|Animal
|6.2 million (3 days)
|Fighter
|5.9 million (3 days)
|Pushpa 2 The Rule
|5.8 million (3 days)
|Raid 2
|5.6 million (3 days)
|Crew
|5.4 million (3 days)
|Jawan
|5.2 million (3 days)
|Idli Kadai
|5.2 million (5 days)
|Lucky Bhaskar
|5.1 million (3 days)
|Sikandar
|5.1 million (5 days)
About Dhurandhar
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Pakistan’s Lyari with the mission of dismantling a terror network targeting India. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in pivotal roles, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting parts. It collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide at the box office and became the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office.
Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film will see Ranveer reprising his role alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash’s much-anticipated Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
