Does Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser feature a Doja Cat song? Here's what we know

The answer is yes! The teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge does feature a song from Doja Cat. It is called AAAHH MEN! and it features as a background score throughout the entirety of the action-packed teaser.

The Dhurandhar 2 teaser grabbed headlines and went viral on social media after its release earlier this week. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the teaser gave fans a sneak peek into the final chapter of the Ranveer Singh -starrer. Many fans have now noticed that the song in the teaser sounds very similar to one by Grammy Award-winning singer Doja Cat. (Also read: Did Ranveer Singh use three vanity vans during Dhurandhar shoot? Here's the truth behind viral claim | Exclusive )

Copyright in the Literary and Musical Works - Universal Music Publishing Private Limited on behalf of Universal Music Corp. / Isimo Compositions / USI B Music Publishing."

The makers have also mentioned the name of the song in the description section of the teaser on YouTube. Scroll below, and it reads, "AAAHH MEN! by Doja Cat

The teaser saw a montage of action-packed shots where Ranveer arrives as Hamza, with flashbacks to his younger self Jaskirat, and unleashes havoc with every step.

The first film Dhurandhar had used the track FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. Filmed during an entry sequence of Akshaye Khanna's character, where he breaks into an impromptu dance, the song went viral days after the release of the film.

About Dhurandhar Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that released on December 5. The film featured Ranveer as an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s underworld and dismantling their nexus with terror groups. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, all of whom will return for the sequel. Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Bollywood history, minting over ₹1300 crore worldwide.

The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled to be released on March 19.