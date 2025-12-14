Adivi Sesh says Ranveer Singh gave 'superb performance' in Dhurandhar but calls this actor his ‘favourite’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has been receiving praises from moviegoers and celebrities. Now actor Adivi Sesh has shared a tweet to praise "country’s biggest film" and the cast. Though he said that actors Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan gave "superb performances," he revealed that Akshaye Khanna was his favourite, who was "undoubtedly magnificent." Adivi Sesh spoke about Dhurandhar and its cast members, including Ranveer Singh.

Adivi Sesh praises Dhurandhar

Adivi lauded Aditya's "amazing achievement." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Loved #Dhurandhar! Late to the party in watching the country’s biggest film but it’s so well done. It’s an amazing achievement from you, @AdityaDharFilms, sir, to show so many grays with subtlety. Absolutely international presentation on such a relevant topic."

Adivi recalls working in Major

He recalled his experience while working on his film Major. "As someone who researched 26/11 so much for Major, it was an entirely new experience for me to see how the ISI’s handlers were empowered by the Lyari underworld. My heart broke and my blood boiled when I saw that," he added further.

Adivi Sesh hails Dhurandhar cast

Praising the actors, he tweeted, "Superb performances from the entire cast, everyone from @RanveerOfficial garu to @ActorMadhavan Garu. My favourite was undoubtedly the magnificent #AkshayeKhanna ji as Rehman Dakait and Rakesh Bedi ji as Jameel. The extraordinary music, International cinematography, and overall craft made for a memorable experience. I’ll be watching it again soon."

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It released on December 5 and has amassed over ₹330 crore at the domestic box office.

In the film, Ranveer Singh stars as undercover spy Hamza Ali Mazari, R Madhavan as Indian spymaster Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Akshaye Khanna as real-life gangster Rehman Dakait, and Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, a character inspired by terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri. The film is mostly set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles.