Ranveer Singh holds the umbrella for Ananya Panday as they poses for a pic: 'Ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran'

Ananya Panday and Ranveer Singh spent the Saturday together. While their agenda remained undisclosed, the duo seem to have had a ball on the sets. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a picture of Ranveer and herself, posing for the camera.

In the picture, Ananya dressed in a short green dress and struck a pose while Ranveer peeped from behind her. He had a huge rainbow coloured umbrella in his hand, which covered both of them.

Sharing the post, Ananya wrote, “The umbrella can keep out the sun but not the heat ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran.” Ranveer took to the comments section and wrote, “Oh, Nan-Nan!”

Ananya and Ranveer ran into each other during an event in 2019 when they recorded a video together. In the clip, shared by Ananya on Instagram, Ranveer was all praise for Ananya, calling her a positive person.

She shared the video and wrote, "Thank you for making me and everyone else around you smile we need more people in the world like you @ranveersingh @sopositivedsr."

Also read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan dances to Jumma Chumma De De, Ranveer Singh cheers him on

Although Ananya is yet to sign a project with Ranveer, she recently wrapped up a film with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. The duo finished their upcoming domestic noir film, directed by Shakun Batra, last month. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She shared a number of pictures after the shoot. One of them featured Ananya applying make-up on Deepika. Sharing the pictures, Ananya said that the film changed her. “I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set. Human emotions and their complexities, empathy, filmmaking and the craft - grateful beyond measure for all the lessons and the opportunity to be in a film like this with MY people,” an excerpt of the post's caption read.