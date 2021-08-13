Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor bring the house down at singer Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding party, watch videos

Ranveer Singh turned host and entertainer at Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding party. The bash also had performances by Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Badshah.

In videos shared by guests attending the party, Ranveer Singh stepped on the stage in a crisp black tuxedo and danced to his hit songs. He and the groom Shrey Singhal matched steps to songs such as Dil Dhadakne Do's Gallan Goodiyaan, Padmaavat's Khalibali and Jigar Da Tukda from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, among others.

Meanwhile, in clips shared by television actor Akanksha Puri, Janhvi Kapoor also danced at the event on songs including Genda Phool and Panghat, from her film Roohi.

Check out a few videos and pictures from the event below:

For those unfamiliar with Shrey Singhal, the singer has sung songs such as Jahaan Tum Ho, Tu Junnoniyat and Aankh Uthi. He is often compared to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam owing to his style of singing.

Ahead of the wedding bash, on Thursday night, Janhvi had shared a glimpse of her look from the night on Instagram Stories. In a picture from the dressing room, Janhvi wore a red outfit and posed with one of her team members. Earlier in the day, Janhvi was spotted at the Mumbai airport, rushing to catch her flight. She seemed to be in a hurry as she was already late for the flight. Ranveer, too, was spotted at the airport during the day, leaving Mumbai for the wedding festivities.

Both Ranveer and Janhvi have a few movies in the pipeline. Ranveer is set to appear in Sooryavanshi, in a cameo, and '83. Both the movies were slated to release in 2020 but have been pushed indefinitely owing to the pandemic. Ranveer also has Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the making. Janhvi, on the other hand, was last seen in Roohi. She also completed her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. Fans await an update on her film Dostana 2, which Dharma Productions confirmed is being recast.