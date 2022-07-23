Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot ‘didn't need fixing’: Fans react to actor wearing ‘bedsheet print shirt’ in Myntra post

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot has been a topic of discussion on social media. The actor’s pictures from a recent magazine cover shoot have prompted mixed reactions with some praising Ranveer Singh for ‘breaking the internet’ with his bold avatar, while others questioned his need to ‘bare it all’. Meanwhile, e-commerce platform Myntra played into the hype around Ranveer’s latest photos and shared a picture of the actor ‘wearing’ a printed top and red pants. Many reacted to the post and called it ’a good edit’; while some wondered why ‘fix’ Ranveer’s photo. Read more: Ranveer Singh ‘breaks the internet’ as he goes fully naked for Paper magazine cover

On Thursday, photos from Ranveer’s photoshoot for Paper Magazine were shared online and in no time social media users flooded the comments sections of the photos shared by the magazine and others on Instagram. The actor posed wearing no clothes in most of the pictures from his latest photoshoot. Some social media users called it his ‘sexiest photoshoot ever’.

On Saturday, Myntra shared an edited photo from Ranveer’s magazine cover shoot on Instagram. The caption shared with a wink emoji read, “Fixed and how.” In the picture, Ranveer was seen wearing, what fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya called, ‘bedsheet printed shirt’, with a pair of red yoga pants; both pieces presumably from Myntra’s clothes collection. Some praised Myntra for ‘playing it well’, and termed the edited picture ‘epic’. Many applauded the marketing gimmick, and left laughing emojis on Myntra’s post. However, some were less than impressed. A person wrote, “Really don't think it (Ranveer’s nude photo) needed fixing.”

In his Paper magazine interview, his first interview in three years, the actor spoke about his maximalist style, as well as his films. Ranveer also said he did not care about being judged for his choices. His upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus, which also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in prominent roles. He also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will see him reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, among other projects.

