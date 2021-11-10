Ranveer Singh's proud mother poses with Sooryavanshi ticket and poster as film breaches 100 cr club

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a story on Instagram in which his mother was seen standing in front of the Sooryavanshi poster. The film has collected ₹102 crore in five days.

Anju Bhavnani stood in front of hit film Sooryavanshi's poster, featuring Ranveer. She also wore a mask and carried a film ticket in her hand. On the picture, Ranveer wrote, “Hi Ma.”

Ranveer Singh shares picture of his mother, Anju Bhavnani on Instagram. (Instagram)

Sooryavanshi stars Ranveer Singh in an extended cameo with Ajay Devgn. The film's leads are Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and brings back Ranveer in his Simmba avatar.

Sooryavanshi was released a day after Diwali on November 5. The film had a bumper first five days and collected ₹102 crore.

Many social media users have complimented Ranveer's acting in Sooryavanshi. One Ranveer fan tweeted, “#Sooryavanshi Picks up superbly post interval, Ranveer Singh cameo steals the show, Kat is hot in tip tip and Singham finishes well.” While another one said, “Akshay Kumar was good! But nothing compared to Ajay as Singham and Ranveer as Simba! Their entry was so refreshing and so good #Sooryavanshi."

One fan complimented Ranveer's comic timing and said, “I absolutely enjoyed Sooryavanshi!! Waited for too long, it’s a total mass film! Action, comedy and a little emotion! Everyone was so good. And omg I’m still floored by Ranveer’s comic timing, loved it and laughed at each point. Kat’s character was impactful and I loved it”

Ranveer, who is currently basking in the success of Sooryavanshi is also hosting Colors TV show, The Big Picture. His upcoming films include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Kabir Khan’s 83, Karan Johar's directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Earlier this year, a video from Anju's birthday party started doing rounds on social media, in which the mother-son duo was seen dancing to Dil Chori Sada from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Ranveer's wife, actor Deepika Padukone also attended the bash. In another video, Ranveer was seen shaking a leg with his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.