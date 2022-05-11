Ranveer Singh says he ‘felt judged’ for his flamboyant fashion sense: ‘Used to feel cagey about expressing myself’

Ranveer Singh opened up about his extravagant and flamboyant fashion sense in a recent Q&A session with fans. The actor admitted that at one point in his life, he did feel judged on the basis of his appearance and dressing sense but learnt to move past it. He also revealed that while he prefers a multitude of colours when it comes to clothes, but for spaces, he prefers being very minimal. The actor revealed all this while speaking to fans on Twitter. Also read: Ranveer Singh on Shah Rukh Khan's impact on Bollywood; 'He has built this mall where we have opened small shops'

The actor responded to fan tweets in a Q&A organized by Twitter India on the Twitter Movies account on Wednesday. Some of the questions were about Ranveer’s dressing sense, which has often been noted for its profuse use of colour and extravagant style.

A fan compared Ranveer’s dressing sense to the colourful and extravagant costumes seen at the annual Met Gala and said, “Ranveer Singh's been doing met gala everyday for all these years.” Reacting to it, Ranveer admitted that he didn’t know what to make of it but added that he is just expressing himself with his fashion. He said, “I used to feel cagey about expressing myself. I felt judged. I would alter my way of being in accordance with the effects those judgements were having on me. At one point, I let that go. I was like, people are gonna judge anyway so you do you, dress the way you want and I'm glad that I have been able to evolve into a person who does that consistently now.”

Further in the Q&A, as a fan asked him the ‘secret’ behind his dressing sense, the actor said it’s just who he is and not a persona he is trying to create. “It's not like I have plotted this persona being flamboyant in the way I dress or anything. It's just me. I love wearing colours. I love things that are bright and vibrant. I have come to realise over a period of time I am more attracted to the maximalist school. But when it comes to spaces, like a home or vanity van, I like it all to be very minimal, almost painfully minimal,” he replied.

Ranveer is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film, directed by Divyang Thakkar, sees him in the role of a simple man from Gujarat fighting his conservative family to save his unborn daughter. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. It releases on May 13.

