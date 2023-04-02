While his songs are a hit at Indian weddings, it seems finally the rapper Badshah is set to take the plunge. Badshah is apparently all set to tie the knot with his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month. According to sources, the couple is planning to take their relationship to the next level with a “gurdwara wedding in north India”.

Badshah to tie the knot with Isha Rikhi? (Exclusive)

The Nawabzaade (2018) actor was recently spotted in Mumbai, presumably for wedding shopping, but “only a select few friends are said to be aware of the upcoming wedding”, the source mentions.

An employee from a music label, who has worked with the rapper in the past, has also confirmed the buzz.

When contacted, Rikhi maintained a “no comments” stance, while the Jugnu hitmaker could not be reached for a comment.

The Voodoo singer was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he has a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017. The couple separated in 2020 for unknown reasons.

Rumours of Badshah and Rikhi being a couple hit the internet last year. But, the two have maintained silence about their relationship ever since.

