Badshah to tie the knot with Isha Rikhi? (Exclusive)
Wedding bells for rapper Badshah may ring soon! If the industry buzz is to be believed the rapper-singer may tie the knot this month. Read the exclusive report.
While his songs are a hit at Indian weddings, it seems finally the rapper Badshah is set to take the plunge. Badshah is apparently all set to tie the knot with his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month. According to sources, the couple is planning to take their relationship to the next level with a “gurdwara wedding in north India”.
The Nawabzaade (2018) actor was recently spotted in Mumbai, presumably for wedding shopping, but “only a select few friends are said to be aware of the upcoming wedding”, the source mentions.
An employee from a music label, who has worked with the rapper in the past, has also confirmed the buzz.
When contacted, Rikhi maintained a “no comments” stance, while the Jugnu hitmaker could not be reached for a comment.
The Voodoo singer was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he has a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017. The couple separated in 2020 for unknown reasons.
Rumours of Badshah and Rikhi being a couple hit the internet last year. But, the two have maintained silence about their relationship ever since.