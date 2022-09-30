Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours, calls them 'cute'

Published on Sep 30, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna has said she finds rumours of her dating Vijay Deverakonda ‘cute.’ She also expressed interest in working with him on a love story soon.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been facing rumours of them dating each other for a while now.
Rashmika Mandanna once again denied the rumours about her dating Vijay Deverakonda but called them cute. Rashmika has worked with Vijay in two films so far-- Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Rumours of them being in a relationship have been doing rounds for a while now and both of them have denied it on multiple occasions. Also Read| Rashmika Mandanna blushes as Vijay Deverakonda calls her pretty, beautiful

In a recent interview, asked if she has felt Bollywood artists have to deal with a lot of focus on their dating lives, Rashmika said she thinks she has to face it now as she is still entering the industry. The actor burst into laughter as she was asked about rumours of her dating Vijay Deverakonda that have been swirling around for a long time.

She told Mashable India about the rumours, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute." Asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika replied, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.'"

On a different note, Rashmika expressed interest in working with Vijay on a love story. She said, "I have to work with him really soon. If there's a story for us then we should do it. It's going to be fun." Giving a pitch to directors, Rashmika said, "We are good actors, we won't disappoint you."

Vijay made his Bollywood debut in August with Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which starred him opposite Ananya Panday. The sports action film failed to perform well at the box office. Rashmika will soon be making his Hindi film debut with Goodbye, a family comedy-drama that stars her alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Suneel Grover, and Pavail Gulati among others. The film will release in theatres on October 7.

