Rashmika Mandanna does Vicky Kaushal's dance steps to Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan before their clash in theatres

Rashmika Mandanna has already made the nation dance to her hit number Saami Saami. She has now danced to Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan, weeks after Vicky Kaushal made the Punjabi number famous by dancing to it at an event. Rashmika grooved to the song and even did Vicky's steps in a video she shared during an AMA session on Instagram. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, manager share official statement post rumours of feud: ‘We have decided to part ways amicably'

Rashmika conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Monday during which she shared the video to answer the question about her favourite song. She was in a cream-white dress and could be seen doing some particular dance steps as performed by Vicky.

Vicky had danced to Obsessed, popularly called Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan, during the promotions of his last film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The song has been sung by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma.

What keeps Rashmika busy in free time

She recently also shared a glimpse of what keeps her occupied during in-between takes. Taking to Instagram stories, Rashmika shared a video of herself playing with lights in-between takes. On the same day, she also posted a couple of mirror selfies and asked her fans, "Trying to get my mirror selfie right. Do you think I'm getting better at it?"

Rashmika's upcoming films

Rashmika has wrapped up the shooting of Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Interestingly, the film will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 11. Animal was earlier scheduled to release on August 11 but has now been pushed to December.

Rashmika is currently shooting for her upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. The actor will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster that stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres in 2021. She also has Rainbow and VNR Trio in her kitty.

