Rashmika Mandanna, manager share official statement post rumours of feud: ‘We have decided to part ways amicably'

Days after a report of actor Rashmika Mandanna firing her manager for duping her of ₹80 lakh surfaced online, the actor and her manager have now released an official statement about the ongoing rumours. They have announced their decision to part ways is amicable. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna’s manager allegedly cheats her of ₹80 lakh, gets fired: Report

Rashmika and her manager's statement

Rashmika Mandanna and her manager have shared a statement on rumours of their feud. (PTI)

In an official clarification, both Rashmika and her manager emphasized that there is no animosity between them and refuted the rumours surrounding their departure. They asserted their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths moving forward. “There’s no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth” Rashmika and her manager quoted late Thursday.

A recent Pinkvilla report had claimed that Rashmika's manager cheated her of ₹80 lakh. It quoted a source as saying, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager."

Rashmika in Animal

Rashmika will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Earlier this week, Rashmika penned a note on wrapping the film shoot. Specially praising Ranbir, she wrote, ""Rkaaaaayyy, I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor. I was super nervous but my god!!! Our little secret...God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya..Brilliant actor. Amaaazing human - Everything else - Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woaaaaahhhhh. Wait haveeeee to say this RK in Animal is the bomb. I don't think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming sooooooooonn... I am super duper excited for the team."

Rashmika's other projects

Rashmika has worked extensively in Telugu and Kannada films. She will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. She made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye and was then seen in Mission Majnu. Animal will be her third Hindi film.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.