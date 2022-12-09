Rashmika Mandanna responds to trolls who mocked her for not watching Kantara: 'I’ve now watched it and...'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, has finally responded to trolls who’ve been spewing hate on her for not watching Kantara. Weeks after Rashmika said that she had not watched Kantara and hopes to catch it soon, she attended an event in Hyderabad on Thursday where she said that she had finally watched the film and also congratulated the team. She went on to add she only has love for those people who mercilessly trolled her. (Also read: Anand Gandhi calls Kantara celebration of toxic masculinity. Here's why he is right)

On November 9, Rashmika posted a note on her instagram page explaining the hate she’s been receiving from many people for various reasons. She requested everyone to be kind.

On Thursday, Rashmika responded to all the hate she’s been getting from trolls these last couple of months. Talking to reporters after the event, she said: “I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them.”

Answering the question of whether she’s watched Kantara, she said: “I was asked if I watched the film 2-3 days after its release. I couldn’t back then. I’ve now watched it and also messaged the team. They also thanked me for the message. The world doesn’t know what’s happening on the inside. We can’t put a camera on our personal lives and show it.”

She added that more than what people speak of her personal life, it’s what's being spoken about her professional life that matters the most.

When the reporter asked if any producers banned her, she said, “So far, no producer has banned me.” Meanwhile, Rashmika will soon commence work on the second part in the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reunite with Allu Arjun. The project will hit the screens next year.

In August, Pushpa: The Rule was officially launched with a puja ceremony. Sukumar will return to direct the second part as well.

