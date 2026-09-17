Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor reveal what broke the ice between them on Andaz Apna Apna set: ‘Juice piyegi?’

For years, there have been rumours of Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor not getting along on sets, fuelled by Farah Khan’s comment on a Koffee With Karan episode. The actors recently reunited on Sony’s India’s Best Dancer Season 5, where Karisma is a judge, and Raveena was a special guest. The duo revisited memories of shooting for the 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna. They even revealed what finally broke the ice between them.

Raveena Tandon on prank breaking the ice with Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon starred together in the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When Harssh Limbachiyaa asked the duo about their Andaz Apna Apna memories, Raveena recalled how difficult it was for them to hold back laughter on some of the film’s iconic scenes. She even pointed out that she can be seen laughing in a scene where Aamir Khan’s character receives a phone call from a kidnapper.

Raveena also recalled that she, Aamir, Salman Khan, and Karisma didn’t often speak to each other despite working together. Yet their love for the art helped them set aside their differences. She then recalled how she and Karisma were left tied to a pillar during a night shoot and said, “It was the dinner break, and we were still tied up. Everyone had planned to prank us. Everyone left for dinner, and we were tied up and alone.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As they waited to be untied, the actor finally broke the silence by asking, “Juice piyegi? (Do you want juice?)” and Karisma responded, “Yeah, I want, I am very hungry.” And that’s how they started talking, says the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As they waited to be untied, the actor finally broke the silence by asking, “Juice piyegi? (Do you want juice?)” and Karisma responded, “Yeah, I want, I am very hungry.” And that’s how they started talking, says the actor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The song that helped them find their comfort zone

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karisma also recalled how shooting the song Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doorie at Mehboob Studio helped them settle into the film and find their comfort zone. “Hum chaaro naye-naye the (We were all new), and we were all so nervous at that time, shooting with Raj ji (Rajkumar Santoshi). It was so much fun to do that comedy song, but doing a song like that is tough; it’s not easy. The song has a pace; we also need to do comedy and keep the energy and flow going. Ye humara settling-in gaana tha (This song helped us settle).” The actor recalled that everyone was busy working on the film set, but they also had a ball, calling it a learning experience.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When Farah Khan fanned feud rumours

In 2007, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Farah Khan revealed that Raveena and Karisma had the ‘worst fight’ on the set of Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994). She said, “I was once doing a song with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, long ago, in a film called Aatish. They were both having some kind of teenage spat. They were hitting each other with their wigs. One was hitting, the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Years later, in May 2025, when Raveena appeared on Farah’s YouTube channel, she confronted her about it. She said, “You went everywhere and said that fights were happening on set. When did we fight? What did I do? I was sitting with the dancers who were my friends, and they were sharing non-veg jokes.” When the choreographer-filmmaker laughed and denied it, Raveena added, “We were merely kids that time, and it was just like classroom politics. So I had to face them.”