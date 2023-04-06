Raveena Tandon poses with SS Rajamouli; family joins her for Padma Awards 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. See pics

On Wednesday, actor Raveena Tandon was awarded the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared some pictures from the special occasion and wrote in her caption, "A day of love and celebrations. Padma Shri 2023." Also read: Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravaani receive Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu

Raveena Tandon with her family and SS Rajamouli at Padma Awards 2023.

In the first few photos, Raveena Tandon posed with her family at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. While Raveena wore a golden saree with black blouse, husband-producer Anil Thadani and son Ranbir Thadani were in black formals. Daughter Rasha Thadani wore a black and white lehenga. In one of the pictures, Raveena and her family were seen posing with filmmaker SS Rajamouli inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In the last two pictures, Raveena was seen receiving her Padma Shri award from President Draupadi Murmu.

Soon after Raveena shared the photos, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis and congratulated the actor. Actor Sonali Bendre and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis in the comments section. A commented read, "Finally… big congratulations." Another one read, "Wow wow wow."

On Thursday, Raveena with daughter and son were spotted arriving at Mumbai airport after winning the Padma Shri. Expressing her gratitude on being given the honour, Raveena Tandon had earlier said, according to news agency ANI, “Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose – cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema – all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father.”

Raveena Tandon has worked in films such as Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Satta, Shool, and many others. She was also seen in the blockbuster KGF 2 last year. Raveena will be next seen in an upcoming film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that she also has Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla as one of her upcoming projects.

