Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha looks like her twin in latest pics, actor says 'I wanna rewind and shrink you again'

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani looked like her twin in new pictures shared by the actor. Raveena also shared a series of throwback pictures and videos on her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 16, to wish Rasha on her 17th birthday. Raveena's post was soon swarmed with birthday wishes for Rasha, with many commenting that the teenager looks just like her mother. Also Read| Raveena Tandon recreates Tip Tip Barsa Paani on Kapil Sharma's show, Farah Khan: 'She 'always gets centre stage. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raveena shared several pictures of Rasha in an Instagram post, that she captioned with black hearts emojis. The first picture appeared to be a few years old and showed them posing together. The second also featured them together and showed Rasha as a child. One showed Rasha pouting, while another showed her posing next to a swimming pool. One picture appeared to be from Rasha's birthday from her early years, while another showed her playing with a toy. The last two pictures were recent clicks, in which Rasha looked a lot like her mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan wrote, "Your copy," while another commented, "The last pic same Raveena Tandon... God bless.. happy birthday." A third one wrote, "She looks like mom.. happy birthday." A fan wrote, "Happy birthday, she is totally your twin as a teenage actress!"

Raveena penned a sweet note for Rasha in an earlier Instagram post as she wished her on her 17th birthday. She wrote, "My sweet , compassionate, kind baby, 17 already … and I wanna rewind and shrink you again… @rashathadani always proud of you. Happy Birthday my loving caring babygirl!" She also added a heart emoji and a kissing emoji with a heart.

The post included a series of pictures and videos of Rasha. The first one showed her as a child reciting 'Gayatri Mantra' and 'Mahamritunjay Mantra' as she lay on a bed with her hands folded and eyes closed. Raveena could be heard guiding her along, and another child could be heard reciting the prayers. Rasha ended the prayer by saying God bless messages for her family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another picture showed her hugging a cat and a soft toy. One showed her kissing a puppy, while two pictures showed her hugging baby chimpanzees. Another picture showed her kissing a cockatoo. The next one showed her with a baby squirrel There were two more pictures of Rasha from her younger years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rasha reacted to her mother's message in the comment box, writing, "Thanku mama." She posted heart emojis in another comment, and wrote "love you" in a third one. Meanwhile, Farah Khan, actor Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and several others commented birthday wishes for Rasha.

Raveena shares Rasha and a son Ranbirvardhan with her husband Anil Thadani. She is also mother to Pooja and Chhaya, whom she adopted as a single mother in 1995 when they were 11 and 8-years-old, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.