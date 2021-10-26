Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha shares unseen family photos to wish her on birthday, says they ‘look like sisters’

Actor Raveena Tandon turned 47 on Tuesday. Along with several Bollywood celebrities, her 16-year-old daughter, Rasha Thadani, also wished her a happy birthday with a series of throwback pictures.

On Tuesday, Rasha posted a series of pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post: “My role model, the person who inspires me every day, pushes me to be my better self. My best friend, laugh together, cry together, fight like sisters, look like sisters. So caring, so compassionate, nobody more special. Love u mama, happy birthday”

In one picture, a young Rasha smiled while Raveena gazed lovingly at her. The next image was a collage of glamorous photos of Raveena. In the third photo, Raveena posed with Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan Thadani. One picture featured Raveena and Rasha wearing elephant trunk masks.

Many fans commented on the post and wished Raveena a very happy birthday. One fan said: “That 4th picture is so sweet. @officialraveenatandon ‘May the joy that you have spread in the past come back to you on this day. Wishing you a very happy birthday’. Love you my queen #queenofhearts." Another fan wrote: “Wishing you a very, very happy birthday Raveena ma'am. May God give you a very, very happy, long and blessed life. You deserve all the happiness of the world…. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever, ma'am."

Raveena also adopted two girls, Pooja and Chaya, as a single mother in 1995. She married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004, with whom she has two children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan.

Raveena will be soon be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty. She will make her OTT debut with a thriller titled Aranyak on Netflix, also featuring Ashutosh Rana.

