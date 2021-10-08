Raveena Tandon grooves to Love Nwantiti with daughter Rasha Thadani. Watch

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani shared a dance video on Instagram. In the video, Raveena and Rasha were seen grooving to a remixed version of CKay's song, Love Nwantiti.

Rasha wore black leather pants and a sleeveless top, while Raveena donned a black dress. Raveena captioned the video, “Always fun nights with @rashathadani.”

Rasha often posts her dance videos on Instagram. The star kid, who enjoys a significant fan following on social media, earlier posted a throwback clip in which she danced to All Izz Well from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 3 Idiots.

Raveena often shares throwback photos of her daughter and son on social media. Earlier this year, Raveena hosted an intimate birthday bash to celebrate Rasha's 16th birthday and she shared many cute pictures from the fun-filled celebrations on social media.

Apart from having a keen interest in dancing, Rasha is a black belt in taekwondo. In February, her mother took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos with Rasha in which the teen is seen holding her martial art certificate.

Raveena adopted two girls, Pooja and Chaaya, as a single mother in 1995. She married Anil Thadani, a film distributor, in 2004, with whom she had two children, Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan Thadani. A couple of months back, Raveena enjoyed a jungle safari in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh with Anil and Rasha.

Raveena will be soon seen in KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty. She will make her OTT debut with a thriller titled Aranyak on Netflix, also featuring Ashutosh Rana.

