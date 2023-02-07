Raveena Tandon says she's forgotten when she got engaged to Akshay Kumar: 'Now when we bump into each other...'

Actor Raveena Tandon talked about the time when she was briefly engaged to Akshay Kumar. The two starred together in the film Mohra and later broke off their engagement. Talking about it, Raveena said her name has remained attached to the ‘broken engagement' and she fails to understand why can’t people move on. She also touched upon claims that Akshay went on to date women who looked like Raveena due to resentment. Also read: Raveena Tandon reacts to being told she exaggerated about being body-shamed

Raveena and Akshay Kumar began dating in 1995, after starring together in the 1994 hit film Mohra. According to Raveena, they got engaged in the late 90s. Later, they parted ways. In a recent conversation, Raveena upon being asked about the Akshay Kumar engagement pointed out how it's something that still pops up every time her name is searched on Google.

She told ANI during a podcast, "It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?”

Raveena said she has ‘forgotten’ exactly when she was engaged to Akshay as she chose to not read anything being written during that time. "We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal,” she added.

She also addressed rumors of Akshay dating women that looked like her after their break up. She said she didn't read anything around that.

After breaking up with Raveena, Akshay started dating his International Khiladi co-star Twinkle Khanna. They got married in 2001 and are parents to two children- Aarav and Nitara. Raveena tied the knot to businessman Anil Thadani. They welcomed daughter Rasha Thadani and son Ranbirvardhan Thadani together.

