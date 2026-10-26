Raveena Tandon turns 54: When she cleaned studio floors as an intern, rejected films with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn

Raveena Tandon's journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of extraordinary. Becoming an actor was never part of her original plan, but she went on to become one of the leading female stars of the 1990s and an icon. From interning with ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar and cleaning studio floors to turning down several film offers, including Darr and Prem Qaidi, Raveena took her time finding her way into the industry. She eventually made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool (1991).

Raveena Tandon made her Hindi film debut opposite Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool.

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On her 54th birthday, we revisit her early days as an actor in Bollywood.

Raveena started her career as an intern, wiping off vomit from floors

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Despite being the daughter of filmmaker Ravi Tandon, Raveena began her professional journey behind the camera. In an interview with Mid-Day in 2022, she recalled assisting ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar soon after completing Class 10. While interning with him, she realised she could take up modelling and earn some pocket money.

She said, "I did start from cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff, and I did assist Prahlad Kakkar I think straight out of 10th Standard. Everytime when a model would not turn up on Prahlad's set, he used to say 'call Raveena,' he would ask me to do my makeup and start posing. So I thought if I have to do it why should I do it for Prahlad again and again for free, why not make some pocket money out of it, and that's exactly the thought which started the modeling. So I am in this industry actually by default, never grew up thinking that I am going to be an actor."

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Raveena Tandon was reluctant to star in films.

Raveena rejected films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn

{{^usCountry}} Raveena shared that during her modelling stint, she kept receiving film offers, but acting was not something she actively sought. In another interview, the actor spoke about turning down several films, including those featuring leading stars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raveena shared that during her modelling stint, she kept receiving film offers, but acting was not something she actively sought. In another interview, the actor spoke about turning down several films, including those featuring leading stars. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking on ANI's podcast in 2023, she revealed that she was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Darr, which eventually starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla. However, she turned it down because she was uncomfortable with certain scenes. She said, “Darr came to me first. It wasn't vulgar, but there were some scenes I was not comfortable with. There were things like wearing a swimming costume, and I would say, 'No, I'll not wear that.'”

Juhi Chawla played female lead in Darr after Raveena rejected the role.

In the same conversation, Raveena shared that Prem Qaidi, which marked Karisma Kapoor's Bollywood debut, had also been offered to her. However, she turned it down because a particular scene made her uncomfortable. These were not the only films Raveena turned down. She also rejected Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay Devgn's debut film, as she was unsure whether she wanted to pursue acting.

How Salman Khan's Patthar Ke Phool changed Raveena's mind

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Raveena eventually agreed to make her debut with Patthar Ke Phool, opposite Salman Khan. In an interview with Lehren in 2023, she recalled how her friend and fellow model Bunty Walia encouraged Salman to meet her after learning that the Dabangg actor was looking for a fresh face.

Recalling how her debut film came about, Raveena said, "At that time, Bunty Walia, who was a friend of mine and a co-model on an ad, called Salman and said ‘You have to meet this girl and I think she is the next big thing and you are looking for a new girl.’ Salman separately came to see my work. I think it was destiny."

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Her debut film earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and set the stage for a career in Hindi cinema that included critically acclaimed films such as Shool, Daman and Aks, as well as hits such as Mohra, Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Dulhe Raja.

Her on-screen pairing with Akshay Kumar became a fan favourite after Mohra, especially because of hit songs like Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. Akshay and Raveena even got engaged in real-life, but their relationship didn't last and they broke the engagement.

Raveena's performance in Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence earned her the National Film Award for Best Actor (Female) in 2002. She also won audiences over with her comic timing alongside Govinda in films such as Dulhe Raja, Anari No. 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

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Raveena Tandon's resurgence

Although Raveena took breaks at different points in her career, she continued to work in films, including South Indian projects such as Akasa Veedhilo, Sadhu and Aalavandhan, as well as KGF: Chapter 2. She has also reached a new audience through her performances on OTT, particularly in Netflix's crime thriller Aranyak.