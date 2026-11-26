Bollywood actor and MP Ravi Kishan has found a new fan base among Gen Z, with his expressions, interviews, dance moves and quirky one-liners turning him into social media's favourite meme subject. While talking about his growing popularity, he once called himself 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt'. Now, during his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor explained why he gave himself the tag.

Ravi Kishan reveals why he calls himself ‘Bihar ka Brad Pitt’

Ravi Kishan recently graced Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 9. more less

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When Karan asked him about his 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt' tag, Ravi explained, "One thing I have learnt from life after enduring so many blows is that nobody is going to promote us. So it is better to blow your own horn. What people think about you, they start seeing you the way you show yourself."

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Ravi further revealed that he was surprised by what happened after he stopped caring about how the industry perceived him and started being himself in public. The actor said he never expected to go viral and added, “I am so imperfect. I make mistakes. I own it. I take responsibility for it. Being a parliamentarian, I accept that I am not god. Do not look at me like a God. People thought, 'Oh, look at him, he is like us.' He speaks like us. ‘Naam Ya Daam, Money Follows,’ and it was meaningful. I was actually not aware that at this age, Gen Z would get hooked on to me."

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{{^usCountry}} Much of the meme frenzy began with Ravi's appearance on entrepreneur Raj Shamani's podcast, Figuring Out, where his response to a question about choosing between recognition and money became an internet favourite. When asked whether he preferred pehchaan or paisa, he replied, "Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!" Another clip that gained traction was his 'Jaldi, the late!' remark, which became a popular way for users to joke about being late. His 'Home from work' slip while discussing fuel conservation also found its way into countless workplace memes. Some of his dance moves at an event also became popular among social media users. About Ravi Kishan's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Much of the meme frenzy began with Ravi's appearance on entrepreneur Raj Shamani's podcast, Figuring Out, where his response to a question about choosing between recognition and money became an internet favourite. When asked whether he preferred pehchaan or paisa, he replied, "Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!" Another clip that gained traction was his 'Jaldi, the late!' remark, which became a popular way for users to joke about being late. His 'Home from work' slip while discussing fuel conservation also found its way into countless workplace memes. Some of his dance moves at an event also became popular among social media users. About Ravi Kishan's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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The actor will next be seen in the film Suryaa. Presented by Kamal Mukut, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Joseph, which was well received by critics and audiences. Directed by M. Padmakumar, the film also features Sunny Deol and Pragya Jaiswal in lead roles. Although the film was scheduled to release on November 20, 2026, its release has now been postponed as it is yet to complete the certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).