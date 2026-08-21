Ravi Kishan gives ‘money follows’ advice to Friends cast in AI edit; fans say, ‘GOAT is everywhere’

Ravi Kishan is currently ruling the internet, not with his performances in films, but with his quirks and personality outside of it. The actor has become a meme sensation following his dance steps and clips from his interviews going viral. Netizens have also taken it upon themselves to make the most of his newfound popularity. Recently, an AI edit showing Ravi Kishan making a cameo in Friends, the legendary American sitcom, has been doing the rounds on social media.

Ravi Kishan makes a cameo in Friends

Ravi Kishan in AI Friends edit made by fans.

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The clip is from a Friends episode where the characters Phoebe, Rachel and Joey confront the other three characters, Chandler, Ross and Monica, over not thinking about their financial limitations while making plans for the group. In the middle of the argument, the AI edit shows Joey asking Ravi Kishan a question, "Ravi what would you choose paisa or pehachaan?"

Ravi's viral clip from his Raj Shamani interview then plays, in which he says, "Pehchaan. Money follows my brother! Money will run after you and will find you."

The hilarious AI-generated edit has left social media users amused, with many joking about how naturally Ravi Kishan appears to fit into the iconic sitcom scene.

Internet reacts

The internet tripped over this hilarious edit. Fans mentioned how Ravi Kishan is seemingly everywhere on the internet, with his memes and viral clips continuing to take over social media platforms. One comment read, "Ravi Kishan The GOAT is everywhere 🙌🏼🙂‍↕️"

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{{^usCountry}} Another comment read, 'Who haven't watched this show, I can confirm this scene is actually there 👍🏻" One more comment read, "Haters will say it's edited." Another comment read, "Why does it look so natural." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another comment read, 'Who haven't watched this show, I can confirm this scene is actually there 👍🏻" One more comment read, "Haters will say it's edited." Another comment read, "Why does it look so natural." {{/usCountry}}

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Ravi Kishan on being a meme sensation

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In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Ravi spoke about being a meme sensation and gave credit to Gen Z for accepting him through memes. He said, "The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well. No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity."

He added, “Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today’s Osho and whatnot! They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I and I accept it as well. Main dil se bolta hoon aur meri sacchai logon ko pasand aa rahi hai (I speak from the heart and that is why people are liking me).”