Ravi Kishan began his career in Hindi cinema, making his debut with the 1992 film Pitambar. However, despite working in several Hindi films, he struggled to find a foothold in the industry. He eventually turned to Bhojpuri cinema, where he found success and became a star, before returning to mainstream Hindi films. During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, Ravi recalled some of the difficult experiences from his early days in the industry, including an incident when a producer refused to pay him his promised remuneration, leaving him in tears.

Producer owed Ravi ₹ 1.8 lakh, paid him only ₹ 8,000

Ravi Kishan recalls crying after producer refused to pay his remuneration. (Photo: Mustaq Khan/HT) more less

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Speaking on Koffee With Karan, where he appeared alongside Akshay Kumar, Ravi recalled working on the 1994 film Udhaar Ki Zindagi, which also starred Kajol. He said the producer had promised to pay him ₹1,80,000 for his role but gave him only ₹8,000 initially, asking him to collect the remaining amount after dubbing. At the time, Ravi's family had mortgaged a piece of agricultural land in their village, and he needed the money to repay the debt and get it released.

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He shared, "I had done a film called Udhaar Ki Zindagi, Kajol starred in that film. The producer was paying me ₹1,80,000 to star in that film. He only gave me 8K in the beginning and told me that he will give the rest after dubbing. At that time, I had some land in my village which was mortgage and I had to pay off the debt."

'I cried while driving on my way back'

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Deep Dive How much was Ravi Kishan promised for Udhaar Ki Zindagi, and how much did the producer initially pay him? Ravi Kishan said he was promised ₹1.8 lakh for the 1994 film Udhaar Ki Zindagi. The producer initially paid him only ₹8,000 and said he would pay the rest after dubbing. Why did Ravi Kishan urgently need the money owed by the producer? His family had mortgaged agricultural land in their village, and Ravi needed the money to repay the debt and get the land released. He had also promised his father he would send money for it. What did the producer say when Ravi Kishan asked for his remaining payment? After Ravi completed dubbing, the producer refused to pay the balance and threatened to cut his role from the film. Ravi said he asked the producer to keep his role, even if he did not pay him.

{{^usCountry}} Ravi added that when he approached the producer after completing the dubbing, the latter refused to pay him the remaining amount and even threatened to cut his role from the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi added that when he approached the producer after completing the dubbing, the latter refused to pay him the remaining amount and even threatened to cut his role from the film. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “So I went for the dubbing. After I finished, I asked him for the money because I had promised my father that I would send money to him for the land, but the producer asked me, ‘What money?’ He told me, ‘If I pay you, I will chop your role out of the film.’ I told him not to pay me but keep my role in the film. I had a motorbike, I wore the helmet and cried while driving on my way to bandstand. I didn't take the money."

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Akshay, who appeared on the show with Ravi, also recalled facing a similar situation early in his career. However, he chose to confront the producer. Akshay said that a producer owed him ₹68,000, so he went to the producer's house and took a tape recorder. He later sold it for ₹32,000 to recover part of his pending payment.

About Ravi Kishan's career and recent films

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Ravi's journey in the film industry has seen several ups and downs. After struggling to find consistent work in Hindi cinema, he accepted an offer from Bhojpuri producer Mohan Prasad to star in Saiyaan Hamar. The film went on to become a cult hit and helped revive Bhojpuri cinema. He appeared alongside Salman Khan in Tere Naam (2003) and went on to feature in films such as Welcome to Sajjanpur, Mukkabaaz, Batla House, Singham Again and Laapataa Ladies. His performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies (2024) also earned him considerable appreciation.

His recent film credits include Daaku Maharaaj (2025), Son of Sardaar 2 (2025), Maa Behen (2026), Dhamaal 4 (2026) and Mirzapur: The Movie (2026). He has also been seen in the Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai.