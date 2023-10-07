Ravi Kishan reveals Salman Khan was in low phase during Tere Naam: ‘Bohot khoye huye rehte they’

Actor, and political figure Ravi Kishan in a recent interview talked about the time when Salman Khan was going through a low phase. It happened during the Tere Naam shoot, he said. He told Siddharth Kannan that Salman seemed lost during the time and had put his focus on training himself in the gym. Also read: Ravi Kishan recalls Shah Rukh Khan arriving for Army shoot despite 103 fever

Ravi Kishan on Salman Khan's low phase

Salman Khan and Ravi Kishan in a still image from Tere Naam.

Ravi said, “He (Salman Khan) is a good man and soul. Tere Naam ke dauran low phase tha, mai uska gawa raha (He had a low phase during Tere Naam, I'm witness to that). But, the way he used to work out even during his phase, hitting the gym for 1-1.5 hours. I have learnt from him that no matter how sad you’re in life, whatever you may be going through, heartbreak, body break or brain break or maybe you’re just tired from shooting, one should work out for 1.5-2 hours. Iron aapka bawadar dost hai. Sablog dhokha de sakte hai, loha aapko dhokha kabhi nhi dega. Toh, lohe se prem kar liya hai Salman Khan ne (Iron is your loyal friend. Everyone is capable of betraying you but not iron. Hence, Salman fell in love with iron).”

Salman was lost in Tere Naam

When further probed by the host if Salman was under-confidence during the same time, Ravi denied. He said, “No. I think Tere Naam gave him energy. Bohot khoye huye rehte they uss film me (he used to be lost in the film). Uska result bhi, it’s one his finest performances.”

Tere Naam

Tere Naam directed by Satish Kaushik, starred Salman Khan with Bhumika Chawla. Ravi played a supporting role which gave his career a breakthrough.

The exact reason behind Salman's low phase, as told by Ravi Kishan, remains unknown, notably Tere Naam released in 2003. In 2002, Salman Khan reportedly broke up with Aishwarya Rai. The two reportedly got together after meeting on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

Later, Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Salman, on the other hand, remains unmarried.

