Ravi Kishan’s daughter Ishita Shukla to join defence forces under CDS scheme, internet reacts

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla will be joining the defence forces under the Combined Defence Services Examination recruitment scheme soon. Ishita is an NCC cadet and was seen participating in the Republic Day parade this year. As soon as the news about Ishita made headlines, people on the internet congratulated the actor and his daughter. Also read: When Ravi Kishan’s father had beaten him with leather belt for wanting to be an actor

Ravi tweeted reports about the same and confirmed the news. On the other hand, a paparazzi wrote on Instagram, “Bhojpuri actor #RaviKishan's 21-year-old daughter #IshitaShukla to join defence forces under Agnipath scheme.” Reacting to the news, a user commented, “We are proud of you both. He set an example for other leaders also.” “Wow… finally seen a celebrity kid joining armed forces,” added another one. “Proud of you,” commented an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, the news of Ravi Krishan's daughter joining the defence forces isn't new. The actor had previously announced the same with his tweet. He had shared, "My daughter Ishita Shukla asked me in the morning that she wants to join the Army via the Agnipath scheme. I said go ahead beta."

Talking about Ishita, the actor, in a series of tweets, had said, “My brave daughter Ishita Shukla has been working very hard for the past 3 years to serve our nation. She is a cadet of 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path."

Ravi Kishan got married to his childhood sweetheart, Preeti Kishan, in 1993. The couple have four kids, three daughters--Riva, Tanishk, Ishita and a son--Saksham. While Riva Kishan made his acting debut in Bollywood with the film, Sab Kushal Mangal, his kids have stayed away from the film industry.

Ravi Kishan was most recently seen in the Bhojpuri film Mera Bharat Mahaan. He also starred in the MX Player series Matsya Kaand, which also had Ravi Dubey. He had a supporting role in Sony Liv’s The Whistleblower and Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

