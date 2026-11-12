Ravie Dubey has a ‘thousand reasons to be happy’ as Ramayana crosses 1000 crore worldwide, shares BTS photos from shoot

Ramayana is having a dream run at the box office, and the film's cast is celebrating as it has crossed ₹1,000 crore in worldwide collections within eight days of its release. Recently, Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets.

'Thousand reasons to be happy'

Ravie Dubey shares BTS photos from Ramayana sets.

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In the BTS photos shared by Ravie, the cast can be seen smiling and having fun between shots. The first photo shows him and Sai Pallavi laughing, seemingly after Ravie fell into the water while shooting a scene. Another glimpse shows him with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi during the forest sequences. Other photos offer a glimpse of producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari at work on the sets. Referring to the film crossing the ₹1,000 crore milestone, he wrote, "Thousand reasons to be happy :) :) #ramayana."

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Rakul Preet Singh's Surpanakha look took four-hour hair and makeup marathons

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Surpanakha in the film, also shared a BTS video after Ramayana crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark. In the video, she is seen sitting in the makeup chair as makeup artists work on her look. She also mentions how her head hurts from wearing the long wig and crown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Surpanakha in the film, also shared a BTS video after Ramayana crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark. In the video, she is seen sitting in the makeup chair as makeup artists work on her look. She also mentions how her head hurts from wearing the long wig and crown. {{/usCountry}}

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In the caption, she revealed that it took four gruelling hours to get ready for the role, adding that it was all worth it. She captioned the post, "All that love for Surpanakha is making those 4-hour hair and makeup marathons feel totally worth it! 😂😜 Guess good things really do take time… and A LOT of time! A big thank you to my amazing HMU @im__sal @aliyashaik28 and costume teams for bringing this character to life. Here’s a little BTS of all the magic that went into it."

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About Ramayana

According to trade estimates, Ramayana crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in worldwide collections on Thursday, following spot bookings by late afternoon. The film entered the club on its eighth day in theatres, becoming the third-fastest film to achieve the milestone. Its India net collection stands at ₹544.18 crore.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayanastars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. Its music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer.