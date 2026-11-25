Ranveer Singh is known for his intense preparation for his roles, and his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat remains one of his most talked-about performances. The actor had previously revealed that he isolated himself in an apartment for 21 days while preparing to play the menacing ruler. Now, his co-star Raza Murad has shared another instance that highlights Ranveer's dedication to his craft.
Raza recalled how Bhansali asked him to slap Ranveer 24 times while shooting a particular scene in the 2018 period drama. The slaps were real, as the filmmaker wanted the impact to look and sound convincing on screen. Despite the repeated retakes, Ranveer did not object and continued with the scene.
'Ranveer's cheek was swollen'
During an interaction with The Lallantop, Raza was asked whether all 24 slaps were real. Confirming the same, he said, "Bara bar ho raha tha (I was actually slapping him) and it took 24 retakes because Sanjay wanted a resounding slap and he wasn't getting that. Sanjay was least bothered about how would Ranveer would feel. He kept telling me, 'Raza aap maariye, ek aur maariye (Raza slap him, slap him again)'. But by the end of it Ranveer's cheek was swollen. Ranveer said that he was shaken and was standing on will power. He even spoke about it on social media."
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'Ranveer was very sporty'
Raza went on to praise Ranveer's professionalism and commitment, recalling how the actor remained cooperative throughout the demanding shoot.{{/usCountry}}
Raza went on to praise Ranveer's professionalism and commitment, recalling how the actor remained cooperative throughout the demanding shoot.{{/usCountry}}
He said, "He was very sporty and humble. He is very focused on his work. When he is in the middle of the shoot, he doesn't talk to anyone. He is just in his character, just like a lion in a cage, Ranveer roams around like that and he won't talk to anyone and would be completely in that situation. Also, when Ranveer is giving a shot, he would remove everyone who is present at his eye level. He is a gifted, sincere and an effortless actor. I think he is one of the best actors, very few talented actors like him have come in the history of Hindi cinema."
About Padmaavat
Padmaavat (2018) starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film is based on the 16th-century epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi and tells the story of Queen Padmavati, her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh and Sultan Alauddin Khilji, who becomes obsessed with the queen. Ranveer played Alauddin Khilji, Shahid portrayed Maharawal Ratan Singh, while Deepika essayed the role of Rani Padmavati. The film was a box office hit.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
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