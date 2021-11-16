Realistic films have opened doors for actors like us: Ishtiyak Khan

Ludo actor Ishtiyak Khan says it took him over 15 years to reach a stage where he is finally playing a lead in project.

“I always knew that someday I will reach high in my career but it’s going to take these many years was something I never thought of in my wildest dreams. Starting from scratch and climbing the ladder slowly I see myself reaching at some mukaam (position) in life,” says the actor who is currently shooting for his next in Lucknow.

He plays protagonist in Aankchi a film by debutant director Lucky Hansraj and The Shadow of Othello that he wrote and directed as well. “Shoot for both the films have been completed. Next, I will be shooting for Sameer-fame director Dakxin Chhara’s film Kamal where I’ll again play the lead.”

The versatile actor does not believe in restricting himself as a performer. “I will keep on doing projects that interests me as an actor. Length is not an issue bas dumdaar role hone chahiye. But if I get a chance to play a protagonist who is a common man then I will surely want to take that up. Realistic films are now commercially viable and have opened doors for actors like us.”

During pandemic he has shot for multiple projects. “I started with Ludo, then 200 Halla Bhol, Aankchi, Bunti Aur Babli 2, Maidaan, Khudha Hafiz-2, Bangipur Trial and currently shooting for Shashank Kumar’s directorial Acting Ka Bhoot in Lucknow. After the lockdown, this phase is no less than a festive season for us. I hope things keep moving with the same pace. OTT has hugely supported the industry which otherwise would have been in a very bad situation.”

As an actor Khan is satisfied with his journey. “I come from Panna, MP where people are very simple and easy going. People used to laugh on me and my big Mumbai dreams. Luckily, as I was doing plays I got into National School of Drama and then things started falling in place slowly. For me everything is like a bonus but I am hungry for more.”

His Mukhatib Theatre Group has not been able to stage any play during ongoing pandemic. “I have written two plays and once things improve further in Mumbai; we will start doing shows.”