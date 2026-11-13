Student of the Year After Dark director Reema Maya defends show amid comparisons with Class, calls it an original take
Director Reema Maya says Student of the Year: After Dark follows the conventions of a young-adult murder mystery while bringing its own original approach.
Karan Johar's Student of the Year franchise has long been synonymous with campus romances and youthful drama. However, it has now undergone a makeover, with Student of the Year: After Dark turning the familiar campus setting into the backdrop for a murder mystery. Ever since the series' trailer was released, it has drawn comparisons with the Netflix show Class. Now, in an interview with Times Now, the series' director, Reema Maya, has reacted to the comparisons.
Reema Maya says Student of the Year: After Dark is an original show
Reema said, “Class is a wonderful show, and Ashim Ahluwalia is an amazing filmmaker. There are certain genres that have certain expectations. If you are making a young adult murder mystery, there will be a murder, there will be a high school, there will be teenage characters and interpersonal dynamics. That is the expectation of the genre.”
She further described the series as an original take on the genre, saying, “One must understand the difference between something being derivative and something belonging to the genre. This is a young adult murder mystery and competition series. So, the fun of all those genres we have tried to bring on the table and say it in our original and unique way.”
Class is a 2023 Indian teen crime drama on Netflix, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. An adaptation of the popular Spanish series Elite, the eight-episode show is set at Delhi's prestigious Hampton International School, where three students from modest backgrounds receive scholarships and navigate a world of privilege, wealth, and discrimination. Starring Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga and Madhyama Segal, the show offers a dark and unfiltered look at the lives of privileged teenagers and the inequalities that exist beyond the walls of their elite school.
About Student of the Year: After Dark
Directed by Reema Maya, the series stars Shanaya Kapoor in a double role, alongside Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber. The trailer shows Shanaya entering the cutthroat Student of the Year competition to find the killer of her twin sister. As she investigates, she must also navigate competition and betrayal.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, director Reema Maya, who has a knack for making thrillers and horror, adds that there was no pushback from Karan when she told him about her vision for the show. “There was none (pushback); only excitement and encouragement,” she said, adding that KJo told her to ‘just push it and have fun’.
Reema said she was both surprised and honoured for being chosen to reimagine a franchise that Karan himself started: “I’m very honoured that Karan sir decided to put his faith and trust in my voice and my vision. He allowed me to reimagine a franchise that is so close to his heart.”
The series has now premiered on JioHotstar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.